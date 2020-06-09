Murder accused former Lesotho first lady stays in jail as bail hearing postponed

Lawyers representing witnesses, including Thato Sibolla, who was shot while with Lipolelo Thabane but survived, said they did not want the former first lady to get bail.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lesotho High Court on Tuesday postponed the bail hearing of former Lesotho first lady Maesiah Thabane to Wednesday.

Witnesses had requested the court to join as respondents to allow them to oppose the bail. Thabane had cited only the director of public prosecutions as a respondent.

They submitted their application for intervention to be joined as respondents.

Thabane’s lawyers have until Wednesday to obtain instructions from her on whether to agree and oppose the intervention.

The court is expected to decide on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, Thabane remains behind bars.

