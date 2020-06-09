ATA agrees to scrap 172% taxi fare hike for Alex commuters - Santaco

Alexandra commuters travelling to Sandton were faced with a looming R11 to R30 price hike next week Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Gauteng on Tuesday said the Alexandra Taxi Association (ATA) had agreed to scrap the 172% taxi fare increase for one of the province’s busiest taxi routes.

The announcement caused a public outcry, with many passengers saying they would not be able to make ends meet due to the exorbitant price.

Santaco provincial spokesperson Midday Mali said that this decision was made during a meeting with the ATA on Tuesday afternoon.

“I can confirm the increment of 172% will no longer apply. This week we are having consultative meetings with them until Thursday, then on Friday we will have a media briefing where we will be announcing how much fares will increase,” he said.

