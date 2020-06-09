After every good truce there's a spike in violence - CT policing expert

Over the past few days, a number of people, including children, have been victims of gun violence.

CAPE TOWN - Within a space of just a week, gang violence has returned to Cape Town, since lockdown level 3 came into effect.

This is according to senior policing and social conflict specialist at the Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis Eldred de Klerk.

Just last night, another man was killed in a shooting in Heideveld.

Policing expert De Klerk said that there was no doubt that in lockdown levels 4 and 5, trauma facilities were not overrun like they usually were.

"We're getting normal and fast. Within a week, we're almost back at normal levels."

He said that there was definitely a ceasefire under way but after every good truce you usually see a spike in violence.

So for this lockdown, people's movement were restricted, there was an expected higher police and military presence and people stayed indoors.

And in the meantime, De Klerk said that it gave criminals time to plan and regroup.

"When you throw in organised criminality, under the ceasefire their drug supply lines were effectively not working at full capacity. Now with more movement, there's definitely a need to sell beyond your local street."

He said that what was also evident was that children were being caught in the crossfire, because they had nowhere else to play, as parks were in a poor state and schools were white elephants.

