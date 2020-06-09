Africa now has over 190,000 cases of COVID-19 while SA passes 50,000 mark

Over 5,000 deaths have been recorded and 82,000 recoveries.

JOHANNESBURG - There are now over 190,000 COVID-19 cases on the African continent with South Africa passing the 50,000 cases mark.

Over 5,000 deaths have been recorded and 82,000 recoveries.

South Africa now has 50,879 cases and the total number of deaths in the country now stands at 1,080.

This brings the total cases in the World Health Organization Africa region to 190,379.

While more than 83,000 people have recovered, 24,000 of them are in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has started rolling out its partnership with countries that are expected to fast track procurement of tests kits.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.