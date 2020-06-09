20°C / 22°C
82 more COVID-19 deaths takes SA toll to 1,162

The Western Cape added 61 more deaths, the Eastern Cape 11 and Gauteng 10 more deaths.

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa recorded 82 more coronavirus deaths, taking the total tally to 1,162, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

The Western Cape added 61 more deaths, the Eastern Cape recorded 11 and Gauteng saw 10 more deaths.

The total number of infections rose by 2,112 to 52,991, with the Western Cape still the leading contributor with 34,819 cases.

The minister said that 29,006 people had recovered from the virus.

