82 more COVID-19 deaths takes SA toll to 1,162

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa recorded 82 more coronavirus deaths, taking the total tally to 1,162, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

The Western Cape added 61 more deaths, the Eastern Cape recorded 11 and Gauteng saw 10 more deaths.

The total number of infections rose by 2,112 to 52,991, with the Western Cape still the leading contributor with 34,819 cases.

The minister said that 29,006 people had recovered from the virus.

