65 WC liquor licence holders probed for lockdown offences

CAPE TOWN - Sixty-five liquor license holders have been investigated for contravening lockdown regulations.

The Western Cape Liquor Authority conducted investigations between the 23 March and 5 June.

Following the 65 investigations, the Western Cape Liquor Authority suspended 32 licenses.

Eight matters have been referred to police and four reports are being drafted for the Liquor Licensing Tribunal.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has welcomed the investigations adding that through the Western Cape Liquor Authority his department would continue to enforce the relevant regulations, with a particular focus on taverns in vulnerable communities.

Fritz said that he was extremely concerned that as the healthcare system was already under pressure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the province had seen an increase in the number of alcohol-related trauma cases since the un-banning of alcohol under level 3 lockdown.

Since 1 June, licensed premises have been allowed to sell liquor from Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays, between 9am and 5pm for consumption at home.

