3 suspects arrested in EC for possession of illegal weapons, ammunition

The men, between the ages of 21 and 53-years-old, were arrested in a joint police operation on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects were arrested in Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape after they were found in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

The men, between the ages of 21 and 53-years-old, were arrested in a joint police operation on Monday.

#sapsEC Operation aimed at fighting the proliferation of illegal weapons and #StockTheft in rural towns of Mqanduli, Bityi, Butterworth, Mthatha and Qumbu yielded success when 3 suspects aged 21, 49 and 53 were arrested. Firearms seized. #RuralSafety MEhttps://t.co/IpYDIaccTJ pic.twitter.com/x9fRapGuaD — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 9, 2020

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said in a statement that the suspects were expected to appear in the Mqanduli Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

“The first suspect, the 53-year-old, was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with one magazine as well as nine live rounds. He was arrested and charged for the possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.

“Upon further search police also found a Bersa Thunder 9mm pistol (serial number filed off) with 1 magazine and 3 rounds, 14 loose 9mm rounds, two red shotgun rounds, an empty magazine as well as a police-issued bullet-resistant vest.

“The second suspect, the 21-year-old, was arrested after he was found in possession of a Musler shotgun.

“The third suspect, aged 49, was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, a shotgun with four red shotgun rounds,” Soci said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.