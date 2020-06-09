3 men arrested for killing police officer in Nyanga

One of the three arrested suspects was wounded and is in hospital under police guard.

CAPE TOWN - Three men have been arrested for killing a SAPS officer in Nyanga.

The 30-year-old policewoman was shot while on duty in Crossroads.

One of the three arrested suspects was wounded and is in hospital under police guard.

According to police, officers from Nyanga Police Station were on patrol and saw a spaza shop that was still open.

They went to the premises in terms of the Disaster Management Act regulations to investigate.

When they entered, a man came from behind and fired shots at them.

They returned fire on the man as he fled, he fell a short distance away from the scene and was arrested.

Spokesperson for the national police commissioner, Vish Naidoo: "We welcome the arrest of the three men but at the same time we condemn the killing of the 30-year-old constable. The constable was seriously wounded but unfortunately succumbed to her wounds later on."

Following further investigations, two more men were arrested on Monday night.