3 men accused of murdering Tulbagh doctor to appear in court today

Fifty-eight-year-old Dr Roelof Botha’s body was found with multiple stab wounds, in the community last Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Three men accused of the murder of a Tulbagh doctor are expected to appear in the local magistrates court on Tuesday.

His alleged murderers briefly appeared in court last week.

Aiden Abels, Justin Adonis and Andrew Gouws are scheduled to appear in the Tulbagh Magistrates Court on charges of murder.

The three men have applied for Legal Aid to represent them.

According to reports, Botha’s body was found lying along Schalkenbosch Road after he visited a zebra camp on his farm.

A 17-year-old teenage girl was also allegedly involved in the incident.

The National Prosecuting Authority said more charges were likely to be brought against the accused.