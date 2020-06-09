2 SA Air Force staff test positive for COVID-19, Pretoria HQ temporarily closed

The SAAF said as a precautionary measure the building was evacuated and would undergo decontamination until further notice.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Air Force (SAAF) on Tuesday temporarily shut down its operations at its headquarters in Pretoria after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The SAAF said as a precautionary measure the building was evacuated and would undergo decontamination until further notice.

SAAF spokesperson Hilton Smith said it was still unclear where the two members contracted the virus, and they had since asked staff members to remain at home.

“We decided to close the building because we don’t know who they were in contact with and where they had contracted the virus,” Smith said.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.