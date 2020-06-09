2 eThekwini metro cops shot dead

eThekwini metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said the motive for the attack was not yet known but the South African Police Service was investigating.

DURBAN - Two eThekwini metro police officers have been fatally wounded on Tuesday morning following an apparent ambush attack.

eThekwini metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said the motive for the attack was not yet known but the South African Police Service was investigating.

“They were in a private vehicle on their way to work on the beachfront in Durban, The incident took place in Hammarsdale.”

There are now five metro police officers who have been killed in the city since May last year.

In February, a metro police officer was shot dead in an alleged drive-by shooting.

In May last year, two metro police officers were killed while guarding the house of an African National Congress councillor.