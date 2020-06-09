1,000 SANDF members deployed in WC to assist in COVID-19 fight

Being directed by the provincial COVID-19 command council, South African Military Health Services personnel are helping with the screening of people.

CAPE TOWN - A 1,000 member-strong team of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is deployed to the Western Cape to assist with COVID-19 fighting measures.

The Western Cape is the epicentre of the pandemic in the country.

As of Monday, 798 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the province.

The SANDF's joint operations division communications officer captain Jaco Theunissen said: “In the Western Cape, which is the epicentre at the moment for COVID-19, the focus is to assist health personnel that assist the Department of Health mainly with mass screening and we refer them, if there are any referrals, for testing to the department.”