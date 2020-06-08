We’re working on it: FNB says its aware of glitches on its system

Some customers have complained they've been unable to access services on the bank's app on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - First National Bank (FNB) on Monday said it was aware of glitches on its system.

The bank said its teams were working to fix the problem and it had apologised to customers

We are aware that some of our functionality is temporarily unavailable. Our IT teams are working to restore the affected functionality.



We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. — FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) June 8, 2020

@FNBSA - On a Monday morning you want to have system issues? What is this? Seriously? What must now happen? — Rochè Artz (@rocheartz) June 8, 2020

@FNBSA it's Monday your bank is unavailable care to explain why we can't make transactions on a business day fnb?? — NOT TODAY (@terrytrap) June 8, 2020

I really get annoyed when FNB has these problems but at the same time i remember that its on rare occasions it happens — KaraboTheAnswer (@TheAnswerKarabo) June 8, 2020

Fnb app is down, had to go buy and load airtime manually...What a humbling act — Gotham♘ Gaucho 1st touch (@Klumsayz) June 8, 2020