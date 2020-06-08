WCED sees marked increase in pupils returning to school

Some grade seven and matric pupils resumed last Monday, while their peers in other parts of the country went back to school today.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said that there'd been a marked increase in the number of learners returning to school on Monday.

The department's Superintendent General, Brian Schreuder, said that a number of schools still needed to reopen.

"On the first day of the second week, the numbers have definitely increased. There are a couple of challenges of course, we have a number of schools that have not opened because they are being contaminated because there were educators that tested positive for COVID-19 at those schools and this is going to be part of our life for the next two months or so, I would imagine."

Schreuder said that a number of backup plans were being finalised to accommodate other grades returning to school next month.

"Learners come in on alternate days, for example, or grades come in on alternate days. Some schools have indicated that they would bring in certain grades for a week at a time as that is more concentrated and the learners that don't come in will have work to do at home."

