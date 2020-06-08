WC sees spike in trauma admissions on first weekend after booze sales resume

The sale of alcohol has been directly linked to the burden of trauma cases.

CAPE TOWN - Essential healthcare staff needed to deal with COVID-19 are having to cope with a rise in trauma cases.

The increase has been noted over the past week.

It follows the resumption of alcohol sales under level 3 lockdown.

While liquor sales were banned, authorities noted a 70% to 75% reduction in admissions to hospital trauma units.

This past weekend, the first since alcohol sales resumed, trauma admissions spiked by 50% to 100%.

That's according to the provincial Health Department's Saadiq Kariem.

"The moment alcohol sales was relaxed, people started moving around and we started to see an increase and jump in numbers, a resource that we cannot afford at this time."

Kariem said that two weekends ago, when alcohol sales were still banned, Groote Schuur Hospital saw no more than 10 patients in the trauma unit.

Once alcohol sales were allowed last week, it soon changed to about 50 per day.

Tygerberg Hospital has also reported a dramatic increase in trauma following the reopening of bottle stores.

