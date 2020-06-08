WC residents urged to remain indoors as intense cold front approaches

Forecasters believe the cold front will bring snow, heavy rain, gale-force winds, flooding, rough seas and very cold conditions.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Weather Service has warned residents in the Western Cape to expect an intense cold front from Wednesday.

Forecasters believe the cold front will bring snow, heavy rain, gale-force winds, flooding, rough seas and very cold conditions.

❄Intense #coldfront expected on Wednesday into Thursday (10-11 June 2020).



⚠️Media Release⚠️: Intense cold front expected to hit parts of South Africa. pic.twitter.com/ZzNARdI1pb — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 8, 2020

Environmental Affairs MEC Spokesperson James-Brent Styan: "We are expecting a lot of rain this week so we urge people to remain indoors where possible, stay off the roads as much as possible and rest assured that the emergency services and disaster management entities across the province remain on stand-by to assist in any emergency."

This province experienced its first cold front for the year about two weeks ago, which saw a spike in deadly shack fires.

Winter months in the Western Cape are notorious for these incidents as residents battle to keep themselves warm with the use of paraffin and candles.