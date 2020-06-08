Vredehoek old age home spends R4m on COVID-19 related care

Fifteen residents and more than 30 staff members at the Highlands House have tested positive for the virus.

CAPE TOWN - An old age home in Vredehoek in the Western Cape has spent up to R4 million on coronavirus-related care.

One COVID-19 positive resident died.

All residents and staff were tested after the facility recorded its first case at the end of April.

This is one of at least 20 old age homes hit by the virus.

A doctor at Highlands House, Leon Geffen, said some of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 needed to be hospitalised but almost all of them had now recovered

“The last new infection among residents was on 18 May.”

The majority of the COVID-19 positive staff were asymptomatic.

“There are over 250 staff who work at Highlands House and I have no doubt there are staff walking around who are positive,” Geffen added.

However. with adequate personal protective equipment, sanitisers and social distancing, Geffen hopes they will be able to curb the spread of the virus at the home.

The facility’s Delia Kaplan said after weeks of being stuck in their rooms, some residents had been able to go outside again.

“The residents are battling emotionally to deal with the isolation in their rooms.”