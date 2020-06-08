SAHRC to continue monitoring schools’ health, safety requirements

Grades 7 and 12 pupils on Monday returned to their classrooms after nearly two months.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Monday said that it would continue to monitor schools across the country with the resumption of the 2020 academic year.

#schoolreopening Parents are not allowed on the school premises. some have tried to challenge this, demanding to see the classrooms and the toilets their children are going to be using. The principal says the minister said no visitors are allowed to enter the schools. pic.twitter.com/fkljI8Mand — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 8, 2020

Some schools, however, remained closed due to a lack of infrastructure, sanitation, and water.

The SAHRC, which has been inspecting schools for readiness in all nine provinces, called on government to support schools that were not yet COVID-19 compliant.

The commission said no pupil should be left behind.

“The commission will continue to insist that no learner is left behind and will focus on delivery of health and safety requirements to schools that have not received such, and alternative arrangements for learners to access learning materials where schools have not been able to open,” the SAHRC said in a statement.

“The activities undertaken by the SAHRC are aimed at achieving long-term and sustainable impact. It is envisioned that the initiatives will enable the SAHRC to have a substantial impact on monitoring and protecting rights.”

