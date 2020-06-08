SAA creditors approve unions' request to extend business rescue plan deadline

Three of the largest unions at SAA asked for the extension to allow them to make submissions before the final draft of the plan is approved.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) creditors have approved the request of unions to extend the deadline to publish a plan for the broke airline by another week.

Three of the largest unions at SAA asked for the extension to allow them to make submissions before the final draft of the plan is approved.

SAA administrators were supposed to publish the plan on Monday.

The unions which represent the majority of the workers at SAA wrote to object to the publication of the draft business rescue plan released by administrators last week.

South African Airways Pilots Association chairperson Grant Back said that the plan lacked detail and substance.

Back said that unions had been working with the Public Enterprises Department to submit their input on the rescue plan.

He said that unions and government had been working hard to ensure that SAA was viable again.

