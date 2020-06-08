SA coronavirus infections shoot past 50,000 mark

The country recorded 82 more deaths, taking the total to 1,080 fatalities.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's coronavirus cases shot past the 50,000 mark as 2,594 more cases were recorded, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday night.

This takes the total number of infections to 50,879.

The country recorded 82 more deaths, taking the total to 1,080 fatalities. The Western Cape recorded 55 new fatalities, the Eastern Cape had 26 and one from KwaZulu-Natal.

The minister added that 26,099 people had recovered from the virus.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of the outbreak with 33,568 cases followed by the Eastern Cape with 6,341 and Gauteng with 6,258.