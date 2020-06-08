Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19

Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates have confirmed that attacker Ben Motshwari has fully recovered from COVID-19.

Motshwari became the first Absa Premiership player to test positive for the virus in May after contracting it while shopping for essentials.

In a statement on Monday, Pirates say Motshwari had performed, as per health guidelines protocols, two separate tests, which have both come back negative.

He is now free to resume light training.

The player thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal.

“I would like to thank everybody for the words of support during my time off,” he said on the club’s website. “It wasn’t easy but the words of encouragement that I received is what kept me going. So, thank you all, I really appreciate it.”

Motshwari who is used to dishing out the tackles on the opposition in the field of play, found himself having to deal with an opponent of epic proportions off it.

Speaking on discovering his diagnosis, Motshwari said: “My initial response to the news that I had contracted coronavirus was complete shock. It’s not something you don't expect especially being a young and healthy athlete. We tend to think these things happen to other people other than ourselves, but I learned very quickly that this isn’t necessarily the case. The coronavirus does not discriminate, it doesn’t care who you are.

"This is a reality that we all must come to terms with. Having experienced what I have gone through this past month, I would like to encourage people to take heed of the messages of social distancing; the washing of hands and also those of wearing a mask when in public. The only way we can beat this thing is to adhere to these safety measures and not underestimate this pandemic.”