NC police seize drugs worth R1.2m from truck driver

Police said that the 50-year-old man was transporting essential food items from the Western Cape to Namibia when officers stopped and searched the truck on the N7 highway near the town of Okiep.

CAPE TOWN - Drugs worth around R1.2 million were confiscated from a truck driver in the Northern Cape.

Mandrax tablets, tik and dagga were some of the illicit substances found in the vehicle.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba: "The suspect was also found in possession of cash of more than R5,000 and is expected to appear in the Springbok Magistrates Court soon pending further police investigations."