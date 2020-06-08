Motorists warned to avoid Golden Highway near Orange Farm due to protests

The community is frustrated about the lack of water and electricity in their area, saying they've been without the basic services for more than a month now.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has on Monday morning warned motorists to avoid the Golden Highway near Orange Farm for now where protesters have blocked the streets with burning tyres.

The community is frustrated about the lack of water and electricity in their area, saying they've been without the basic services for more than a month now.

Protesters said they could not wash their hands regularly to avoid spreading COVID-19.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said: “Officers are currently there diverting traffic. Motorists can avoid that road and use the M1 as an alternative route.”

One protester said they wanted government to do something: “There’s a huge overpopulation in our community and the reason why people are out on the streets right now is electricity. We are not getting any water from the tank that was built in our community.”