Most schools in KZN successfully reopened on Monday - MEC Mshengu

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Monday said that efforts were underway to ensure that the 104 schools which could not open did so by next Monday.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Monday said that the majority of schools in the province were successfully reopened for grade 7 and matric pupils.

Mshengu said that efforts were underway to ensure that the 104 schools which could not open did so by next Monday.

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says the #schoolreopening process in the province has kicked smoothly despite some minor protests in UMlazi, south of Durban. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/7HuQVBulww — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 8, 2020

Minor protests were however seen in Umlazi, south of Durban. A small group of community members staged a protest to try to interrupt classes earlier on Monday.

They complained that they were denied job opportunities during preparations for the resumption of schooling.

Mshengu said that those disruptions could not be tolerated.

“I said to the district director he should immediately dispatch the police to those schools so that we can protect teaching and learning, then we can deal with other matters,” Mshengu said.

“No one has a right to disrupt teaching and learning, and we will be very intolerant to this,” he added.



He said that despite the minor protest, many schools in the province reopened without major setbacks.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.