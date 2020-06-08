Mashaba lays criminal complaint over Public Protector report leak

The leak came as the former Joburg mayor released his book on Sunday titled 'The Accidental Mayor: Herman Mashaba and the Battle for Johannesburg', revealing the alleged corruption under the ANC government in the city.

JOHANNESBURG - The People’s Dialogue founder and former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has opened a criminal complaint over the leak of the Public Protector’s draft report in which he was found guilty of contravening supply chain management policies, conflict of interest, and making irregular appointments.

In the leaked preliminary report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Mashaba had irregularly hired former Johannesburg Metro Police Department Chief David Tembe even though he did not meet the minimum requirements, wrongly extended a KPMG contract without following due process, and irregularly funded a non-governmental organisation - Field Band Foundation - which his wife had interests in.

The leak came as Mashaba released his book on Sunday titled The Accidental Mayor: Herman Mashaba and the Battle for Johannesburg, revealing the alleged corruption under the ANC government in the city.

Mashaba said he was unhappy with the report being leaked.

“I’m laying a criminal charge against the people behind this and it’s up to the police and the Public Protector to investigate this matter,” he said.

Opening a criminal case over the leak of the Public Protector’s Draft Report, with the former Chief of Police, David Tembe (@AsktheChief01).



We know this was a coordinated leak to 6 media houses on the same day of the launch of #TheAccidentalMayor. pic.twitter.com/Uuh8X9AVy5 — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) June 8, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.