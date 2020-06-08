20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 9°C
  • -2°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

Man shot and killed at Bellville taxi rank

The incident was reported earlier on Monday.

Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A 60-year-old man has been shot and killed at the Bellville taxi rank.

The incident was reported earlier on Monday.

At the same time, taxi-related gun violence also flared up in Mbekweni in Paarl.

Officers have arrested eight suspects in connection with the separate shootings in both areas.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "Public order police at the Mbokweni railway station responded to gunshots this morning from the direction of the taxi rank. They saw a taxi travelling at a very high speed and pulled it over. In the vehicle, there were five male occupants. They recovered three firearms and several rounds of ammunition."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA