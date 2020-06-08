Man shot and killed at Bellville taxi rank

The incident was reported earlier on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A 60-year-old man has been shot and killed at the Bellville taxi rank.

At the same time, taxi-related gun violence also flared up in Mbekweni in Paarl.

Officers have arrested eight suspects in connection with the separate shootings in both areas.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "Public order police at the Mbokweni railway station responded to gunshots this morning from the direction of the taxi rank. They saw a taxi travelling at a very high speed and pulled it over. In the vehicle, there were five male occupants. They recovered three firearms and several rounds of ammunition."