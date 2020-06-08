Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation

Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in May.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Monday said President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the economy to please white monopoly capital and now Sekhukhuni, which didn’t have any known COVID-19 cases now had the biggest numbers in Limpopo.

Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of an African American man, George Floyd, by police in Minneapolis in May.

He began by calling for an end to xenophobic attacks in South Africa and solidarity on the continent.

Malema said Ramaphosa was to blame for former President Nelson Mandela’s shift in stance on nationalisation.

Malema accuses Ramaphosa of continuing to put white monopoly before the lives of South Africans even today.

“Now you open the economy after it was said it was too early to reopen the economy because a lot of people are going to die. In Sekhukhune, in Limpopo, there were zero cases of COVID-19, but the day they opened the mine Sekhukhune has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Limpopo.”

He’s told supporters that not all police should be painted with the same brush of being corrupt but those who are must be exposed.

EFF Commissar @NatashaNtlangw1 sends a message of solidarity to the #BlackLivesMatter movement.



Today, WE STILL CANNOT BREATHE because the white racist establishment has us pinned down, with their knees of oppression on our necks.#EFFBLMProtest pic.twitter.com/iYqPwGoxG6 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 8, 2020

Deputy President @FloydShivambu leading the protest outside the U.S. Consulate General in Sandton in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement #EFFBLMProtest. pic.twitter.com/TPa0BE0Ujj — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 8, 2020

National Chairperson @veronica_mente leading the protest outside the U.S. Consulate General in Cape Town in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement #EFFBLMProtest.



We demand justice for senseless murders of black people in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/UsXnykYEJZ — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 8, 2020