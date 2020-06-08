20°C / 22°C
Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation

Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in May.

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Monday said President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the economy to please white monopoly capital and now Sekhukhuni, which didn’t have any known COVID-19 cases now had the biggest numbers in Limpopo.

Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of an African American man, George Floyd, by police in Minneapolis in May.

He began by calling for an end to xenophobic attacks in South Africa and solidarity on the continent.

Malema said Ramaphosa was to blame for former President Nelson Mandela’s shift in stance on nationalisation.

Malema accuses Ramaphosa of continuing to put white monopoly before the lives of South Africans even today.

“Now you open the economy after it was said it was too early to reopen the economy because a lot of people are going to die. In Sekhukhune, in Limpopo, there were zero cases of COVID-19, but the day they opened the mine Sekhukhune has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Limpopo.”

He’s told supporters that not all police should be painted with the same brush of being corrupt but those who are must be exposed.

