Joburg Mayor Makhubo self-isolates after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo is self-isolating after a member of staff in his private office tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s understood a staff member in the mayor’s office tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week. The said staffer was in recovery and self-isolating at home.

The mayor’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said that as a precautionary measure, Makhubo on Monday tested for COVID-19 and decided to place himself under self-isolation until the results were known.

“The entire staff complement in the executive mayor’s office has also, as a precaution, undergone tests to determine their COVID-19 status.

“The Office of the Executive Mayor will be operating from isolated sites as prescribed by the protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Ndamase said in a statement.

“The mayor will continue to monitor and provide guidance on work currently being carried out to contain and manage the spread of COVID-19 in the city whilst in self-isolation. The mayor has wished the said staff member well during their treatment and recovery process,” he added.

