'It was brutality': EFF to sue state over Collins Khosa's death

EFF leader Julius Malema said that his party has helped the family secure funding for the funeral but now those responsible must pay for his death.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced that it would sue the state on behalf of the family of Collins Khosa.

Khosa died at his home in Alexandra after allegedly being brutally assaulted by soldiers who were enforcing lockdown regulations.

Collins Khosa’s widow, Nomsa Montsha, was at the EFF march on Monday.

"I was around when the SANDF took his life, I watched everything. I know what happened."

An internal SANDF probe found that the officers were not responsible for Khosa’s death but Malema said that they had a case to answer.

"Now we're on the second phase where we are suing the state through the family and we are more than convinced that the judges will be on our side. It was brutality, it was abuse of power and we do not associate with that. Those elements amongst our army and police should be acted upon because they give our men in uniform a bad name."

The EFF has put Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on the case.