Guatemala president to work remotely after 18 staff get coronavirus

GUATEMALA - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Sunday that 18 employees at his office and on his security detail have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, so he will work remotely and the presidential offices will be disinfected.

“I and the vice president will carry out our activities remotely. We’re healthy. We’ve been tested. We don’t have coronavirus,” Giammattei said in a televised address.

The Central American country has registered 7,055 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 252 fatalities from the pandemic.