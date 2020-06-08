20°C / 22°C
Go

Guatemala president to work remotely after 18 staff get coronavirus

“I and the vice president will carry out our activities remotely. We’re healthy. We’ve been tested. We don’t have coronavirus,” Giammattei said in a televised address.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei wears a face mask as a preventive measure against the new coronavirus, COVID-19, during a press conference in Guatemala City on 21 March 2020. Picture: AFP
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei wears a face mask as a preventive measure against the new coronavirus, COVID-19, during a press conference in Guatemala City on 21 March 2020. Picture: AFP
17 minutes ago

GUATEMALA - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Sunday that 18 employees at his office and on his security detail have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, so he will work remotely and the presidential offices will be disinfected.

“I and the vice president will carry out our activities remotely. We’re healthy. We’ve been tested. We don’t have coronavirus,” Giammattei said in a televised address.

The Central American country has registered 7,055 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 252 fatalities from the pandemic.

