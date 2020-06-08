GDE: 9 schools still closed due to vandalism, lack of water & sanitation

The 2020 academic year finally resumed after more than two months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the national lockdown regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said teaching and learning could not resume on Monday at nine schools in the province due to vandalism as well as a lack of water and sanitation.

#schoolreopening |Protocols in the event of a #COVID19 positive case. MEC @Lesufi on parents visits to schools Cc @GautengHealth pic.twitter.com/tjuoOJvmND — Gauteng Department of Education (@educationgp) June 8, 2020

MEC Panyaza Lesufi gave an update on the first day of school for grade 7 and matric pupils.

“We have gone through the attendance registers of all our children across the province in terms of grades 7 and 12. The attendance for today was at 85% - so 15% of parents in Gauteng decided not to bring their children back to school,” Lesufi said.

The MEC said they came across some minor challenges.

“We just needed to intervene in two schools where there was no feeding and some of the schools wanted to charge learners for feeding. Our team was despatched there and they managed to ratify the situation,” he said.

