GDE: 9 schools still closed due to vandalism, lack of water & sanitation

The 2020 academic year finally resumed after more than two months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the national lockdown regulations.

A teacher takes the temperature and sanitises the hands of a pupil returning to Olivenhoutbosch Secondary School on 8 June 2020. Picture: Gauteng Provincial Government.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said teaching and learning could not resume on Monday at nine schools in the province due to vandalism as well as a lack of water and sanitation.

The 2020 academic year finally resumed after more than two months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the national lockdown regulations.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi gave an update on the first day of school for grade 7 and matric pupils.

“We have gone through the attendance registers of all our children across the province in terms of grades 7 and 12. The attendance for today was at 85% - so 15% of parents in Gauteng decided not to bring their children back to school,” Lesufi said.

The MEC said they came across some minor challenges.

“We just needed to intervene in two schools where there was no feeding and some of the schools wanted to charge learners for feeding. Our team was despatched there and they managed to ratify the situation,” he said.

