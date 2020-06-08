Gauteng residents urged to use less water as Vaal Dam level dips again

The Water and Sanitation Department said that it was concerned about the Vaal, which formed part of the integrated Vaal River system.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are being urged to use less water as levels at the Vaal Dam levels dip to a record 48.9% low.

The department's Sputnik Ratau said that this time last year, the Vaal Dam was 71.5% full.

He said that national water storage had also declined from 70.3% to 70.1%.

"It is a cause for concern because amidst the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it implies that there will be a significant impact on water availability due to excessive use and we would want to encourage water users within Gauteng and other provinces that depend on the integrated Vaal River system to continue to be conservative in their water use."

