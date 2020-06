GALLERY: Soweto residents spill alcohol to avoid jail time

Kayleen Morgan | Under level 3 lockdown regulations, alcohol may only be sold from Monday to Thursday. Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lt General Elias Mawela and Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko led an operation in Soweto to make sure people were complying with the new regulations but several motorists were caught with alcohol in their possession outside the designated days.