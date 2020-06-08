Enock Mpianzi's family suing Gauteng Education Dept for R10m

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement on Monday afternoon while giving an update on the resumption of the 2020 academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of grade 8 Parktown Boys' High School pupil Enock Mpianzi is suing the Gauteng Education Department for R10 million for his death.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi made this announcement on Monday afternoon while giving an update on the resumption of the 2020 academic year.

Mpianzi drowned while on an orientation camp in the North West earlier this year.

Lawyers representing the family of Enock Mpianzi sent a letter to the Gauteng Education Department before the nationwide lockdown with a list of demands.

A damning report inplicated Parktown Boys' High School and recommended that the principal be suspended pending an investigation.

Malcolm Williams has been charged but his hearing was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown regulations.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that they would wait for the outcome of the disciplinary hearing and the criminal case before they take any further steps.

"We have indicated that we have no appetite to oppose this matter so we have allowed our legal team to continue to engage with the legal firm representign the family so that we use previous court cases that have ruled on matters of this nature as a barometer to determine an appropriate amount."

