EFF to boycott govt consultations over COVID-19, says Malema

The EFF leader said President Cyril Ramaphosa had repeatedly disregarded advice to allegedly favour rich white families.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Monday said that the party would no longer participate in government consultations regarding the COVID-19 state of disaster.

The EFF leader said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had repeatedly disregarded advice to allegedly favour rich white families.

Malema was speaking at an EFF march in Pretoria in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and around the world.

He accused government of endangering the lives of learners and workers by lifting the ban on the sale of alcohol, reopening schools and the economy.

In addition to calling on citizens to refuse to go to work and school, Malema said the party would not talk to government anymore.

“We are no longer participating in that nonsense. He [Ramaphosa] must call [Johann] Rupert and the Oppenheimers into virtual meetings because they’re the ones running this country,” Malema said.

WATCH: 'A black man is hated everywhere' - EFF protest in solidarity with 'Black Lives Matter'

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.