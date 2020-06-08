EFF 'helping' Collins Khosa’s family in their fight for justice

Malema was speaking at an EFF solidarity protest at the US Embassy in Pretoria on Monday after the killing of an African American man, George Floyd, by police in Minneapolis last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said his party was helping Collins Khosa's family in their fight for justice.

He spoke out about brutality by law enforcement officers in the wake of the death of Collins Khosa in Alexandra in April.

Khosa died after allegedly being beaten by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) officials during the lockdown.

An internal SANDF inquiry cleared the soldiers involved but legal challenges are being mounted in court against the finding.

Malema said the Khosa family had his support: “We are suing the state through the family and we are more than convinced that the judges will be on our side. It was brutality, it was abuse of power and we do not associate with that. Bad elements among our army and police should be acted upon."