Durban Girls' College probing alleged racism incidents

DURBAN - The Durban Girls' College said that it had launched a probe into alleged racism within the institution.

The school's principal Marianne Bailey said that the move had been sparked by a petition launched last week and led by a group of old girls who have complained about racial prejudice at the elite private school.

"We have been made aware of issues of racism and we take them very seriously and as a board and as a management team, we are committed to improving so that we go forward constructively and lessen the hurt that has been felt by girls in the past."

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that they would be working with the school during the investigation.

"We collectively agree that incidents of racism should be confronted whenever it raises its ugly head and none amongst us condone such acts and we agree that we stand together."

In the meantime, businesswoman Judy Dlamini has been appointed to mediate between the school and its aggrieved alumni.

