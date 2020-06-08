Damage to torched Dutywa school estimated at R1.1m

Officers arrived at the Dinizulu Senior Secondary School this weekend and found that the administration block had been torched.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of arson after a section of a Dutywa school was set alight.

Officers arrived at the Dinizulu Senior Secondary School this weekend and found that the administration block had been torched.

Learners’ files, cleaning materials and books stored in the building were among some of the items destroyed in the fire.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci: "The damage is estimated to be at about R1.1 million. Police investigations continue and no suspects have been arrested as yet."