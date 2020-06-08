Concerns of protesting nurses already addressed - Groote Schuur Hospital

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) said that staff raised a number of issues and accused the Western Cape Health Department of not complying with COVID-19 regulations.

CAPE TOWN - Groote Schuur Hospital said that management had addressed the concerns of protesting nurses.

They were demonstrating on Monday over COVID-19 related-health and safety concerns.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) said that staff raised a number of issues and accused the Western Cape Health Department of not complying with COVID-19 regulations.

Groote Schuur Hospital has stressed that all rules related to COVID-19 testing and isolation were being strictly followed.

However, Nehawu's Eric Kweleta claimed that workers were not isolating for 14 days and were being instructed to return to work after between five and seven days or they are threatened with leave without pay.

He's also raised concerns about inadequate personal protective equipment.

In response, the hospital said that unpaid leave was only applicable once annual sick leave is exhausted and only if there is no valid reason.

It added that PPE was provided to all staff on a daily basis.

According to Groote Schuur, no staff member has needed to wear the same mask for more than a day.

It said that while certain N95 masks could be used for up to five days, this was not recommended in emergency areas and COVID-19 wards.

Other areas do not need N95 masks and are provided with surgical masks daily.

Those needed to be discarded before staff members left the hospital for the day.

This rule applied to all staff, not just nurses.

