3 suspects arrested for attacking elderly couple on NW farm

Officials say the couple were severely assaulted with a number of objects and boiling water on Saturday.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects have been arrested following an attack on an elderly couple at their farm just outside Taung in the North West.

Officials say the couple were severely assaulted with a number of objects and boiling water on Saturday.

The police's Sebata Mokgwabone said the three men allegedly fled with a car, a gun, bank cards and cash all of which was later recovered.

“A house robbery was reported to the police and when the police arrived on the farm, they found a 64-year-old farmer tied up inside his house. He and his 63-year-old wife were severely assaulted by the robbers. The couple was admitted in hospital with serious injuries.”

