2 staff members of Gauteng’s command council test positive for COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Provincial Command Council on Monday said that two support staff at their command centre had tested positive for COVID-19.

They received their results following routine screening and testing.

The council said that staff members who were in contact with the two were being screened and tested.

“Premier David Makhura, together with Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, did their routine tests for COVID-19 on Friday, and their results came back negative. All other members of the executive council who were at the command centre on Friday will test for COVID-19. The Provincial Command Council is decontaminating regularly as part of measures to combat the spread of CPPVID-19,” said the provincial government’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga.

