Will school reopen...this time? Motshekga to give update this afternoon

DBE Minister Angie Motshekga will be joined by MECs of education at the media briefing, which is expected to take place at 4 pm on Sunday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s expected to give an update on Sunday on the reopening of schools.

This comes a week after she decided, at the eleventh hour, to delay the resumption of the academic year – saying some schools were not adequately prepared.

Meanwhile, some provinces including the North West and the Western Cape said they were ready for the phased-in return of grade 7 and matrics on Monday, 8 June 2020.

Speaking at the provincial coronavirus command council briefing on Saturday, North West Premier Job Mokgoro said teachers in the province have put all the necessary measures in place to ensure the safe return of pupils.

The premier said they had been hard at work to ensure that they were ready for the arrival of pupils on Monday.

Mokgoro said they expected 65,000 grade 7s and 37,000 matriculants to return to class.

He said the necessary personal protective equipment was made available to schools.

“Stick to our promise to ensure that we avail PPEs to schools, and this includes infrared thermometers, cloths masks and face shields.”

To ensure social distancing requirements were adhered to, only 20 to 30 pupils would be allowed per class.

Mokgoro said while contractors are completing sanitation projects 72 schools in two districts, mobile toilets would also be rented.

