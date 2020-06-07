Why Gauteng commuters will pay 172% more in taxi fare

Taxi association Armsta said government is to blame for its hefty taxi fare increase, which it plans to impose on commuters next week.

The association which operates along the routes of Sandton announced that from 15 June, Alexandra commuters will have to pay R30 rand for a single trip to Sandton instead of R11 that they are currently paying.



The association which operates along the routes of Sandton announced that from 15 June, Alexandra commuters will have to pay R30 rand for a single trip to Sandton instead of R11 that they are currently paying.

The taxi association said they are forced to take this extreme measure to remain operational.

Armsta’s chairperson Victor Moekeletsi said the 172% fare increase is an attempt to get governments attention to provide the taxi industry with the relief it was promised by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

On the issue of commuters who are now causalities in the war between the Transport Department and the taxi association Moekeletsi said this is unfortunate.

Armsta said its waiting for government to respond or the price hike which will come into effect next week.

