Time for class! – Unions, SGB associations support reopening of schools tomorrow

JOHANNESBURG – It’s all systems go for most schools to partially reopen for grades 7 and 12 on Monday.

The five teacher unions, together with the school governing body associations said they met with Minister Angie Motshekga and others, and they support the move to partially reopen schools.

In a statement, they note the overall school readiness at 94%

But there is a clear understanding that no school was not COVID-19 compliant may open.

Feedback was given to the five teacher unions, together with the school governing body associations provincial MEC's, the provincial heads of department and various other officials.

They received a report from the ministry about the COVID-19 compliance at schools and readiness to re-open.

The statement said a meeting was held in a frank and collaborative spirit that sought to join forces in combating the virus.

However, at least three out of the nine provinces were still experiencing problems with regards to the delivery of water tanks.

There was consensus that this will make the resumption of learning and teaching impossible unless alternative measures are taken in certain areas.