Schools in Western Cape,Gauteng 99% ready to receive pupils tomorrow - Motshekga

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to hold a brief the media at 4 pm on Sunday afternoon to reveal details about the readiness of schools.

JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said some schools will reopen on Monday, saying Gauteng and Western Cape were 99% ready.

Speaking on eNCA on Sunday morning, Motshekga said some schools that had reported COVID-19 positive cases in the Western Cape would not open.

“They were 100% ready but because of the ongoing challenges, we had to close some of the schools because of infections. That is why I say to you 98% is a conservative figure, because we’ve had to close down some of the schools for some days, it goes down from 100% to about 98%.”

She said there were plans will be made in place for parents who are concerned about sending their children to schools.

“If you take the decision not to send them to school, then you have to take some responsibility of making sure that those children can learn.”

Last week the minster decided at the eleventh hour to delay the resumption of the academic year – saying some schools were not adequately prepared.

At the same time, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that - save for a few challenges that were beyond their control - the majority of the schools in the province would reopen for learning next week.

He said that they have been reassured that most schools had been sanitised.

The MEC said that in instances where the school buildings could not be used for learning, alternative arrangements were being made, including venues like churches.