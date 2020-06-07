Motshekga: Schools ready to receive Grades 7, 12 on Monday

Motshekga says there have been challenges with 1,672 schools vandalized and many schools not having water but there are no high risk provinces.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the sector is ready to receive grade 7 and 12 pupils tomorrow morning.

She says most schools are COVID-19 complaint and plans are underway to help the remaining 5%.

The minister says if a child cannot go to a school because it's not ready parents will be consulted about alternatives.

However, parents must respect a child's right to receive an education.