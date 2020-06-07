Jail or drain? Soweto motorists spill booze on first weekend of level 3 lockdown

This is the first weekend under level 3 lockdown regulations, wherein alcohol may be sold from Monday to Friday but not over weekends.

JOHANNESBURG – Soweto motorists found with alcohol in their car were forced to dump their booze during a police operation on Saturday night.

On the first weekend under level 3 lockdown regulations, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Provincial Police Commissioner Elias Mawela were part of the operation that saw Soweto motorists having to make the pick between jail or pouring their drinks down the drain.

Under the current regulations which came into effect on Monday, 1 June 2020, alcohol may be sold from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 5 pm. The sale of alcohol is prohibited on weekends.

