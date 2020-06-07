Ahmed Kathrada Foundation: Racism SA’s biggest disease

A picket was held at the Hector Peterson Memorial in Soweto to highlight the problem of global racism and police brutality.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said the biggest disease facing the country is racism.

The group was holding placards with different messages such as Hashtag #StopPoliceBrutality.

The US has seen multiple protests following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers and locally Collins Khosa, who died after being confronted by SANDF members during lockdown operations in April.

An internal investigation cleared the soldiers of Khosa’s death, but President Cyril Ramaphosa says the matter will be investigated further.

Meanwhile, religious leaders staged silent protests in Pretoria and Cape Town against the killing of civilians at the hands of law enforcement officials here at home and in other countries.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)