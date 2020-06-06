With 409 COVID-19 cases in NW, Mokgoro says infections at mines are concerning

Sixty percent of the COVID-19 cases in the province were in the Bojanala Platinum District, home to the mining Platinum Belt.

CAPE TOWN – North West Premier Job Mokgoro raised concerns over the increased number of COVID-19 infections at mines in the province.

The North West has 409 coronavirus cases, 1 death and 73 recoveries.

Speaking at the provincial COVID-19 command council briefing on Saturday, Mokgoro announced that the majority of active cases were in the Bojanala Platinum District, which accounts for 60% of infections.

The premier said the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in mining communities was a major cause for concern.

“The MEC for Health Madoda Sambatha, has been visiting and engaging with the mining houses in the Province to assess the levels of compliance with lockdown regulations".

WATCH: NW Health MEC Madoda Sambatha assesses COVID-19 compliance at mines

He said mines have become COVID-19 hotspots in the North West and more effort was needed to curb the spread of the virus.

"It is very key that mineworkers are screened before they could start work and those who come from hotspot provinces like Western Cape, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape should be screened and tested before they could start work.”

Mokgoro stressed that mining companies have the same obligations, as other employers, to follow strict health and safety protocols to ensure that workers who test positive for the coronavirus and their contacts are isolated or placed in quarantine.

