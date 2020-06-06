WATCH LIVE: Andrew Mlangeni 95th birthday celebration

Speakers at the 95th birthday celebration of the only surviving Rivonia trialist, Ntate Andrew Mlangeni, on 6 June include Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and former President Thabo Mbeki.

JOHANNESBURG - Andrew Mlangeni, who is the sole surviving Rivonia trialist after the death of Denis Goldberg last month, marks his 95th birthday on Saturday, 6 June 2020.

Mlangeni celebrates birthday in the company of speakers that include President Cyril Ramaphosa, former Presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and the chairperson of the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation, Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize.

The struggle stalwart, who remains vocal against social ills including corruption, and violence against women and children, spent nearly three decades on Robben Island - alongside former President and peace icon Nelson Mandela - after he had been sentenced to life in prison in 1964.

Through his foundation, the veteran has dedicated himself to feeding and distributing blankets to the poor and vulnerable. This time he joins in the battle against the economic fallout of COVID-19, which has deepened poverty and hunger in the country.

